Can Ranga Marthanda Create a Sensational Impact After Release?

Over the past few days, Ranga Maarthanda has been the talk of the Telugu film industry, as many industry insiders have already watched the film and are raving about it. According to reports, the film's emotional content is one of its biggest strengths and has left an impact on the viewers.

Creative Director Krishna Vamsi is making a comeback after six years with Ranga Marthanda, which is an emotional family drama. The film features a talented cast of Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, and Brahmanandam in lead roles, and is all set to release in theaters on March 22, 2023.

The movie also stars Anasuya Bharadwaj, Shivathmika Rajashekar, and Rahul Sipligunj in significant roles. Housefull Movies and Rajashyamala Entertainments have jointly bankrolled the film, which features Ilaiyaraaja's music.

Ranga Marthanda is the official remake of the Marathi blockbuster Natsamrat, which was directed by the renowned artist Mahesh Manjrekar. The original movie starred Nana Patekar in the titular role and was a poignant family drama that portrayed the tragic family life of a retired stage actor who fondly reminisces about his past in theater.

The theatrical rights of the entire film have been acquired by Mythri Movie Makers, and with the positive buzz circulating within the industry, Ranga Marthanda is expected to create a sensation upon its release. We wish director Krishna Vamsi and the entire team of Ranga Marthanda the very best.