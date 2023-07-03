Live
Can ‘Samajavaragamana’ cross Rs 30 Cr gross mark?
“Samajavaragamana” starring Sree Vishnu is running to packed houses everywhere. After “Virupaksha,” Tollywood didn’t have a big hit, and “Samajavaragamana” has ended that drought now. Reba Monica John played the leading lady while Ram Abbaraju directed the movie.
In its three days of run, the movie has earned 12.96 crores gross at the global box office. Sree Vishnu and the team are highly elated by the solid response, and they are making theatre visits to thank audience. Can the movie cross the 30 crores gross mark in its full run? Let’s wait and see.
Razesh Danda backed “Samajavaragamana” under the banner of Hasya Movies. AK Entertainments co-produced it. Vennela Kishore, Sudarshan, Sreekanth Iyengar, Raghu Babu, and Rajeev Kanakala played supporting roles.