  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Can ‘Samajavaragamana’ cross Rs 30 Cr gross mark?

Samajavaragamana Movie
x

Samajavaragamana Movie

Highlights

“Samajavaragamana” starring Sree Vishnu is running to packed houses everywhere.

Samajavaragamana” starring Sree Vishnu is running to packed houses everywhere. After “Virupaksha,” Tollywood didn’t have a big hit, and “Samajavaragamana” has ended that drought now. Reba Monica John played the leading lady while Ram Abbaraju directed the movie.

In its three days of run, the movie has earned 12.96 crores gross at the global box office. Sree Vishnu and the team are highly elated by the solid response, and they are making theatre visits to thank audience. Can the movie cross the 30 crores gross mark in its full run? Let’s wait and see.

Razesh Danda backed “Samajavaragamana” under the banner of Hasya Movies. AK Entertainments co-produced it. Vennela Kishore, Sudarshan, Sreekanth Iyengar, Raghu Babu, and Rajeev Kanakala played supporting roles.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X