Celebrations ‘Bigg Boss 8 Telugu’ contestant Soniya ties the knot with Yashpa

Soniya Akula, a former contestant from Bigg Boss 8 Telugu, has once again captured the spotlight, but this time for a much happier occasion. The controversial reality show figure, who had faced heavy trolling and criticism during her time on the show, recently tied the knot with her long-time partner, Yashpa.

The wedding, which took place in an intimate ceremony, was attended by several members of the Bigg Boss 8 Telugu team, marking a heartwarming reunion of sorts. Soniya, known for her unpredictable gameplay and emotional outbursts on the show, has put her controversial past behind her and embraced a new chapter in life.

During her time on Bigg Boss, Soniya was one of the most talked-about contestants, often making headlines due to her volatile behavior and clashes with other housemates. She was eliminated in the third week of the season, but her time in the limelight did not end there. Despite facing trolling and criticism, Soniya has managed to stay resilient and maintain a presence in the public eye.

Soniya, who has appeared in a few films post-Bigg Boss, was already a familiar face in the entertainment industry. However, her personal life took center stage recently as she shared the joyous news of her marriage.

With her wedding to Yashpa, Soniya seems to have moved past the controversies of her Bigg Boss days, and fans are excited to see her embrace this new phase of her life. Many have extended their best wishes to the couple, and the Bigg Boss 8 team’s presence at the wedding further highlighted the significance of this milestone.