Censor Board clears Ravi Teja-starrer 'Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi' for release with U/A certificate

Hyderabad: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Kishore Tirumala's eagerly awaited action-comedy entertainer, 'Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi', featuring actors Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi in the lead, for release with a U/A Certificate.

Taking to its X timeline on Sunday, production house SLV Cinemas, which is producing the film, wrote, "It’s U/A for #BharthaMahasayulakuWignyapthi. Blockbuster vibes already. This Sankranthi will have top class entertainment. Bookings open soon! #BMW GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON JANUARY 13th, 2026."

The producers also released a poster that had the phrase "Censored U/A" written on it.

For the unaware, 'Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi' is a full-fledged action comedy entertainer that is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas. Zee Studios is presenting this film.

It stars Aashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi as the female leads opposite Ravi Teja. Apart from the lead actors, the film will also feature Sunil, Satya, Vennala Kishore, Sudhakar, and Muralidhar among others.

Actress Dimple Hayathi, who plays one of the two heroines, had recently disclosed that she plays a character called Balamani in the film, which features actor Ravi Teja in the lead.

Participating in an event to launch the song 'Bella Bella' from the film, Dimple Hayathi had said,"I have done a very good character after a long time. My character's name in this film is Balamani. The name itself has a vibration to it. The credit for this (creating this character) should go to my director Kishore garu."

The film also boasts of a top notch technical team. Music for the film is by the gifted Bheems Ciceroleo while cinematography for the film has been handled by Prasad Murella.

National Award winner Sreekar Prasad has edited the family entertainer which has art direction by A S Prakash. The film is scheduled to hit screens on January 13 for Sankranthi.