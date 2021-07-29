Change of plans for Sai Tej's next?

According to the latest buzz, mega hero Sai Dharam Tej came across a script recently which can be made as a multistarrer. He liked the script and wanted to do it. We have already informed the same to our readers. The buzz is that Sai Tej felt that Naga Chaitanya or Akhil Akkineni will fit the other role.

The Republic actor suggested the same to the director who approached him. But, the director approached Sai Tej with an intention to cast another hero from the Mega family for the other lead role.

The two Akkineni heroes Naga Chaitanya and Akhil are already busy and seems to be in no mood to be a part of multistarrers. Hence, the buzz state that the director wants to pick one more hero from Mega compound itself. The talks are going on and the complete details will be out soon.