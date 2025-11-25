‘Chatha Pacha’ gets pan-India release

Mythri Movie Makers will release ‘Chatha Pacha – Ring of Rowdies’, the first full-length WWE-style action-comedy film in Malayalam cinema, across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Reports suggest that the banner is planning a grand release for the film. Scheduled for release in January 2026, the movie’s theatrical distribution in Kerala will be handled by Wayfarer Films, headed by Dulquer Salmaan.

The film is directed by debutant Advait Nair and produced by Reel World Entertainment, a production house jointly formed by Trans World Group and Lensman Group. Ramesh, Ritesh Ramakrishnan, Shihan Shaukkath, along with S. George and Sunil Singh, are key partners in this venture.

Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Ishan Shaukkath (of ‘Marco’ fame), Vishakh Nair, and Pooja Mohandas play the major roles.

Inspired by WWE wrestling and its globally loved characters, the film promises massive wrestling action as its core highlight. The teaser—which earlier created a storm on social media—hinted at unique character getups and spectacular action sequences. Set against the backdrop of an underground WWE-style wrestling club in Fort Kochi, the movie aims to deliver a fresh action-comedy experience to Malayalam audiences.

The film, already awaited with huge excitement, continues to boost expectations with its teaser, posters, and regular updates. The supporting cast includes Siddique, Lakshmi Menon, Manoj K. Jayan, Khalid Al Ameri, Rafi, Tesni Khan, Muthumani, Carmen S. Mathew, D’Artagnan Sabu, Vaishnave Biju, Shyam Prakash, Krishnan Nambiar, Minon, Sarin Shihab, Vedika Sreekumar, Orhan, Alvin Mukund, Archit Abhilash, Tosh & Toj Christy, and Ashley Isaac Abraham.

As a Pan-India release, the film’s North Indian theatrical rights have been acquired by the major Bollywood banner Dharma Productions, marking their first Malayalam film distribution. PVR Inox Pictures will distribute the film in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The movie will be released globally in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi—covering more than 115 countries. The global rollout is in association with The Plot Pictures, an international distribution company.

Music is composed by the celebrated Bollywood trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy. Lyrics are penned by Vinayak Sasikumar, and the music rights are owned by T-Series.