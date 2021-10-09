Check Out The Movies Releasing In The Coming Festive Week

Well, the first week of October 2021 is all a blockbuster one as a couple of movies from both Bollywood and Tollywood created noise at ticket windows. The week started with Tollywood's young hero Sai Dharam Tej's Republic movie. It garnered positive reviews and thus it is definitely a boost for all the fans of this Mega hero who is still in the hospital. He met with an accident in the last month and is still getting treated in Apollo hospital. Next, his brother who made his name with debut movie Uppena once again showed off his mark with the Konda Polam movie. Being the Krish directorial, it got released yesterday and is getting a positive talk…

Well, let us take a look at the movies which are releasing this week on the occasion of the Dussehra festival… We will start off with Vaishnav Tej's Konda Polam movie!

Konda Polam

Release Date: 8th October

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Vaishnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh

Director: Krish Jagarlamudi

Genre: Action thriller

Next in the line is Sai Dharam Tej's brother Vaishnav Tej's second movie Konda Polam. This movie is being made basing a well-acclaimed novel Kondapolam which is penned by Sannapu Reddy Venkat Ramireddy. Even the tagline of the Kondapolem movie, "An Epic Tale Of Becoming".

Next in the line are the Dussehra special films… Take a look!

Maha Samudram

Release Date: 14th October

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel

Director: Ajay Bhupati

Genre: Action Thriller

Being a complete action drama, it has an ensemble cast of Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh and Ramachandra Raju in other prominent roles. Well, even an emotional love story will also be showcased along with the revenge and action drama!

Most Eligible Bachelor

Release Date: October 15th

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Akkineni Akhil, Pooja Hegde, Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash, Amit, Pragathi and Sudigali Sudheer

Director: Bommarillu Bhaskar

Genre: Romantic love story

Varudu Kavalenu

Release Date: 15th October

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Naga Shourya and Ritu Varma

Director: Lakshmi Sowjanya

Genre: Love Story

Going with the plot, Ritu Varma is a head strong woman who stays unmarried even after crossing 30. But Naga Shourya falls in love with her getting impressed with her character and eventually Ritu also starts liking Shourya. Let's see how these two will exchange the rings amid having total different attitudes.

Bollywood

Sardar Udham Singh

Release Date: 16th October, 2021

Release Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal

Director Shoojit Sircar

Genre: Biopic of revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh4

It shows us the life story of revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh. He killed Michael O Dwyer in London who was the main reason for Jallianwala Bagh Massacre that happened on April 13, 1919.

Maidaan

Release Date: 15th October, 2021

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil

Director: Amit Ravindernath

Genre: Biopic of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim

As it is the biopic of then Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Ajay will portray the title role and Priyamani will be seen as the lead lady. The director Amit Ravindranath will roll us back to 1950s where we will be made to witness the golden days of the Indian football team.

Sanak

Release Date: 15th October, 2021

Release Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Star Cast: Vidyut Jamwal, Rukmini Maitra, Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal

Director: Kanishk Varma

It is a complete action movie where Vidyut admits his wife to a hospital for surgery. But unfortunately, terrorist group attacks the hospital and captures the patients. But Vidyut will fight alone with all the deadly terrorists and try hard to protect his wife and other people too. Ne ha Dhupia will be seen as a cop in this action drama.

Rashmi Rocket

Release Date: 15th October, 2021

Release Platform: Zee5

Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee

Director: Akarsh Khurana

Genre: Sports drama

It is the story of an athlete Rashmi who hails from a small village. Although she becomes a successful athlete will all her hard work, she will get suspended as she gets a negative report in gender test. The story shows how Rashmi fights for justice and makes her come back on the track!

Coming to the OTT platforms, here is the list of shows which will stream in the next week…

Disney+ Hotstar

Streaming October 13th

• Just Beyond

• Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life | Episode 112 "Delivery Duck / Dark in the Park / Choppin' Dale"

• Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Episode 106 "Career Babes"

• Apollo: Back To The Moon (S1)

• Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1) Ep. The Spooky Spook House / Clarabelle's Banana Splitz!

• Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina (S1)

• Secrets Of The Zoo: Down Under (S2)

• The Wizard Of Paws (S1)

• Zombies: Addison's Moonstone Mystery Shorts (S1)

Streaming October 15th

• Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood

• Megacity Of The Maya Warrior King

Netflix

October 10th to 16th

• The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/11/21

• Going in Style - 10/11/21

• The King's Affection - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/11/21

• Shameless (U.S.): Season 11 - 10/11/21

• Bright: Samurai Soul - NETFLIX ANIME - 10/12/21

• Convergence: Courage in a Crisis - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 10/12/21

• Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 10/12/21

• Mighty Express: Season 5 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/12/21

• The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 10/12/21

• Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It - 10/12/21

• Smart People - 10/12/21

• Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate - NETFLIX FILM - 10/13/21

• Hiacynt - NETFLIX FILM - 10/13/21

• Love Is Blind: Brazil - NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) - 10/13/21

• Reflection of You - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/13/21

• Violet Evergarden the Movie - 10/13/21

• Another Life: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/14/21

• In the Dark: Season 3 - 10/14/21

• One Night in Paris - NETFLIX FILM - 10/14/21

• CoComelon: Season 4 - 10/15/21

• The Forgotten Battle - NETFLIX FILM - 10/15/21

• The Four of Us - NETFLIX FILM - 10/15/21

• Karma's World - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/15/21

• Little Things: Season 4 - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/15/21

• My Name - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/15/21

• Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1 - 10/15/21

• Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/15/21

• The Trip - NETFLIX FILM - 10/15/21

• You: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/15/21

• Misfit: The Series - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/16/21

• ??Victoria & Abdul - 10/16/21

Amazon Prime

14th October

Deutschland 83: Season 1

15th October

• Akilla's Escape (2021)

• I Know What You Did Last Summer, Season 1 – Amazon Original Series

• If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, new episodes – Amazon Original Series

16th October

• Cowboys & Aliens

• Wanderlust

So guys, enjoy the holiday and festive week watching these movies and the shows… Celebrate the Dussehra festival with much joy and have a great joy with all your family members and friends!