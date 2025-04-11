‘Cherasaala’ review: A youthful punch with thrills and chills

Cherasaala, a youthful commercial entertainer with shades of horror and emotion, hits the screens with a fresh cast and an intriguing storyline. Directed by Ram Prakash Gunnam under S Rai Creations, the film hits theatres and let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story:

The story revolves around Vamsi (Srijith) and Priya (Nishkala), a couple deeply in love after a four-year relationship. To take a break, they plan a weekend getaway along with their close-knit gang of friends. Their destination? An eerie, abandoned house that carries a mysterious past. As the gang settles in, things spiral out of control with a string of unexplainable events. The arrival of another couple, who unknowingly hide a stolen idol in the same house, adds a fresh layer of tension. What follows is a series of thrilling moments as both groups encounter situations that test their courage and camaraderie.

Performances:

Srijith shines in his lead role, portraying Vamsi with a mature and steady performance. Nishkala complements him well with her expressive acting and natural screen presence. Ram Prakash Gunnam, also donning the role of a character with grey shades, delivers a solid performance. Ramya makes a mark with her limited screen time, while the rest of the supporting cast chip in decently to maintain the narrative’s flow.

Technicalities:

Ram Prakash Gunnam wears multiple hats with confidence—director, actor, and cinematographer—showing his versatility in every frame. His screenplay keeps the audience engaged, especially after the slow-burning start. The background score and songs by Shankar Thamari elevate the mood, while editor Bhanu Nag ensures a tight narrative with crisp cuts. The production values by S Rai Creations are impressive, particularly in the way the visuals of the abandoned location are brought to life.

Analysis:

Cherasaala thrives on its mix of genres—romance, horror, and thriller—crafted to appeal to young audiences. The film balances romance, suspense, and thrills while delivering a message on love and relationships. Though the horror elements could have been more intense, the emotional core and the friendship dynamics hold the story together. The film also delivers a meaningful message on relationships, trust, and bonding, making it more than just a scare fest.

Cherasaala is a youthful ride filled with fun, frights, and feelings. It’s a breezy entertainer that blends horror and heart in equal measure.

Rating: 3/5