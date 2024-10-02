Chetan Maddineni’s striking transformation takes social media by storm

Chetan Maddineni, who captured audiences' hearts with his portrayal of an innocent, top-ranking student in First Rank Raju. Now, as he gears up for his upcoming film Dhoom Dhaam, Chetan has unveiled a stunning makeover that has set social media abuzz. His stylish new photos have quickly gone viral, showcasing a bold transformation that starkly contrasts his previous look.

The internet is currently flooded with memes highlighting the striking differences between Chetan's appearances in First Rank Raju and Dhoom Dhaam. To achieve this fresh image, the production team brought in top industry professionals. Costume designer Ashwin Chetan, who has dressed A-list celebrities like Allu Arjun, meticulously crafted Chetan’s outfits. Meanwhile, the talented Sonia Chetan, known for styling stars such as Mahesh Babu, revamped his hairstyle. Together, they have successfully transformed Chetan’s look, earning widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike.

Directed by Sai Kishore Macha and produced by MS Ram Kumar under the Friday Frame Works banner, Dhoom Dhaam is a love and family entertainer that promises to deliver an engaging storyline. The film features a screenplay by Gopi Mohan and stars Hebah Patel as the female lead. With the film set for a grand theatrical release later this month, audiences are eager to witness Chetan’s impressive transformation on-screen.

As excitement builds for Dhoom Dhaam, fans are looking forward to what is expected to be an exhilarating cinematic experience. Chetan Maddineni's bold new look has not only elevated his image but also heightened anticipation for his performance in this upcoming project.