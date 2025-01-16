Child Artists steal the show this Sankranthi

This Sankranthi, the box office has been buzzing with the release of three major films featuring big stars like Ram Charan, Venkatesh, and Balakrishna. While the star-studded performances by these veterans have satisfied fans, two child artists have emerged as unexpected standouts, garnering significant attention.

Veda Agrawal, who stars in Daaku Maharaaj, and Revanth Bheemala, seen in Sankranthi Ki Vastunnam, have played pivotal roles that have greatly contributed to the success of their respective films.

Veda, who portrays Shraddha Srinath’s daughter in Daaku Maharaaj, has won hearts with her natural expressions and emotional depth. Her performance, particularly in scenes with Balakrishna, has added a powerful layer of sentiment to the film. Hailing from Agra, but now based in Hyderabad, Veda’s portrayal has left a lasting impact on viewers, making her a favorite this festival season.

In Sankranthi Ki Vastunnam, young actor Revanth Bheemala steals the show with his hilarious portrayal of Venkatesh’s son, Bulliraju. His mischievous antics and impeccable comic timing, especially in the scene where he interacts with the villagers, brought much-needed levity and charm to the film. Revanth’s performance has earned unanimous praise, establishing him as one of the highlights of this movie.

While Game Changer also features a children’s track, director Shankar chose to present it as a flashback, limiting its scope compared to the other two films. Both Veda and Revanth have impressed audiences with their talent, and the industry is eager to see more from these young stars in the future.