‘Chinni’ from ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ that strikes a chord with audience

The second single, Chinni, from the highly anticipated film Daaku Maharaaj, has been released, captivating audiences with its emotional depth. The lyrical video features Nandamuri Balakrishna in a tender and playful relationship with a young girl, beautifully illustrating themes of care, protection, and innocence. This soulful melody is already gaining traction for its heartfelt narrative and soothing composition.

Composed by Thaman S, the track's lyrics, penned by Ananth Sriram, skillfully blend a nostalgic school rhyme with a poignant emotional core. Vishal Mishra’s evocative vocals bring life to the song, making it a heartfelt ballad that resonates deeply with listeners. The video, set against the picturesque backdrop of Ooty, presents stunning visuals and playful moments between Balakrishna and the young girl, showcasing his character as a loving protector.

The song's emotional appeal is further amplified by the graceful presence of Chandini Chowdary and Urvashi Rautela, who add charm to the video. The lyrical video effectively captures the essence of the film, strengthening its connection with family audiences.

Daaku Maharaaj, directed by Bobby Kolli, also stars Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and others. Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film is set to release worldwide on January 12, 2025, during Sankranti. With a blend of action, heartwarming moments, and striking visuals, Daaku Maharaaj promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.