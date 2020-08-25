Chiranjeevi aims for summer and so is Allu Arjun

Stylish Star Allu Arjun and director Sukumar are working for the third time for the film Pushpa. The film unit wants to resume the shoot soon. Already, a schedule took place in Kerala, and now, the makers want to complete the shoot in Andhra Pradesh and some other indoor locations. The buzz is that a 40-day schedule is being planned by the makers to complete the key portions of the movie.

Touted to be an action entertainer, the film's shoot will mostly resume from October. The makers want to bring the film for a release during Summer, next year. Already, the makers of Acharya too announced the release of the film for Sankranthi. Team Pushpa also wants to aim for Summer.

Rashmika Mandanna plays the leading lady in the movie. Mythri Movie Makers is the production house that is bankrolling the film. Stay tuned to us for more details about the movie.