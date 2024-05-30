Chiranjeevi and Ajith Kumar's reunion sparks excitement on the sets of 'Vishwambhara'

Veteran Telugu actor Chiranjeevi shared a heartwarming post on social media, reminiscing about his surprise meeting with Kollywood star Ajith Kumar. The encounter took place on the sets of Chiranjeevi's upcoming fantasy film 'Vishwambhara', currently filming in Hyderabad.

Ajith Kumar was shooting for his latest movie 'Good Bad Ugly' near the 'Vishwambhara' location when he decided to drop by and greet Chiranjeevi. The unexpected visit brought back a wave of memories for Chiranjeevi, who shared a heartfelt message on social media.

"Yesterday evening, Ajith Kumar came as a star guest on the sets of 'Vishwambhara' and surprised us all," Chiranjeevi wrote. "As Ajith's film was also being shot next to us, we were lucky to meet after many years. This made me remember the memories of those days with Ajith. We both reminisced about the audio launch program of Ajith's first film, 'Prema Pidaka'."

Chiranjeevi further mentioned his fond memories of working with Ajith's wife in a film and expressed his admiration for Ajith's down-to-earth nature, despite his immense success. "No matter how high he has risen, Ajith's pure heart is still the same," Chiranjeevi wrote.













The social media post featuring Chiranjeevi and Ajith together has taken the internet by storm. Fans of both actors are enthusiastic to see their favourite stars in the same frame after three decades. The post has been widely shared, with fans calling it the "photo of the decade."