Chiranjeevi Drops An Emotional Tweet Reminiscing Editor Gautam Raju

Popular editor of Tollywood Goutham Raju passed away at the age of 68 today. He was suffering from age-related issues and breathed his last in a private hospital. He was also undergoing treatment for kidney-related issues but suddenly his health got deteriorated at midnight.



Gautham worked for more than 850 movies and had good relations with all the A-listers of Tollywood. He also worked in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi film industries and is popular for the Padamati Sandhya Ragam, Nari Nari Naduma Murari, Karthavyam, Assembly Rowdy, Peda Rayudu, Khaidi No 15, apart from Gabbar Singh, Sardaar Gabbar Singh, Touch Chesi Chudu and Katamarayudu.

Gautham Raju was born in Tamil Nadu in 1954 and his recent movies were Mosgallu and Son of India. He made his debut as an editor with Chiranjeevi's 1981 film Chattaniki Kallu Levu.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, Junior NTR, Gopichand, Sai Dharam Tej and a few more Tollywood actors mourned for the loss of Gautham Raju and dropped emotional tweets on social media…

Gopichand

Saddened by the demise of renowned editor #GowthamRaju garu. May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones pic.twitter.com/YXhma9akYI — Gopichand (@YoursGopichand) July 6, 2022

Junior NTR

Rest in peace Gautham Raju garu!! pic.twitter.com/67r3P9v7Bg — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) July 6, 2022

Ram Charan Tej

Tremendous loss to the industry..

GauthamRaju Garu.. your work will be treasured forever.



Strength to his family and friends 🙏 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) July 6, 2022

Kalyan Ram Nandamuri

The legendary #GoutamRaju worked for many of my films. His passion to deliver outstanding output will be missed.

Rest in peace sir. — Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) July 6, 2022

Chiranjeevi

Rest In Peace Gowtham Raju garu! pic.twitter.com/kmkii0wM8K — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 6, 2022

This post reads, "It is unfortunate to lose an editor like Gowtham Raju. He was a gentle person but his editing was sharp. A man of few words, his skill in editing was limitless. A soft-spoken man, his work always contained speed. From Chattaniki Kallu Levu to Khaidi no. 150, he has worked for many of my films as an editor. His passing is a personal loss for me and the film industry. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family."



Manchu Manoj

Heartbreaking to know that One of the greatest Editor of our times #GauthamRaju garu has left us. Strength to family and loved ones. Will miss you dearly uncle. Your great work will live forever. Om Shanti 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/nc3AJwuUFj — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) July 6, 2022

Suresh Productions

Saddened at the passing of senior editor #GauthamRaju garu. Deepest condolences to his near and dear ones. May his soul find rest. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/y0zLx9iDNb — Suresh Productions (@SureshProdns) July 6, 2022

Gopichand Malineni

May your soul rest in peace #GauthamRaju garu 🙏🙏



Your works will be remembered forever 🙏

Strength to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/OcADmn8Jqb — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) July 6, 2022

Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna

With the saddest of hearts I bid farewell to our very dear family friend, editor for many of nanas movies, Gautam Raju Garu. You have always been such a pillar of for everybody who came to you. Rest in eternal peace uncle. #gauthamraju — Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna (@LakshmiManchu) July 6, 2022

Radha Krishna Kumar

Saddened to hear that editor Gautham Raju garu passed away. My heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones. Om Shanthi. — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) July 6, 2022

Sai Dharam Tej

Heartbroken at the loss of Editor #GauthamRaju Garu,a man of great work & character,with whom I have worked closely during my initial phase of career.

You'll always be alive in your work sir.

Sending my strength to family and dear ones.#RIPGauthamRaju Garu. — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) July 6, 2022

MM Keeravani

Saddened by premature exit of Gouthamraju garu . Happened to work with him for Dhammu. Huge respect for his humility and talent — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) July 6, 2022

Vishnu Manchu

Saddened to hear the passing away of Sri. Gautham Raju garu, one of the most respected legendary editors of TFI. Learnt a lot from him since childhood. He was crucial for many blockbusters in Telugu. Will miss him a lot. 😞 — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) July 6, 2022

Director Surender Reddy

Shocked to learn of the demise of Senior Editor #GowthamRaju garu. May his soul rest in peace. My Condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/5MwVuYfUC3 — SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) July 6, 2022

Kona Venkat

Very sad to hear about the demise of the Legendary Editor Sri. Goutham Raju garu 🙏 Had the privilege to work along with him on many memorable movies 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Lc1NbJcLMQ — KONA VENKAT (@konavenkat99) July 6, 2022

Director Harish Shankar

The man behind the slick cuts of many of my blockbusters.



The man from whom I learnt a lot about filmmaking.



Unable to come to terms with the news that Goutham Raju garu is no more.



Rest in peace sir. pic.twitter.com/2NO8412Tdh — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) July 6, 2022

Director Bobby

Shocked and saddened by the passing away of Veteran editor Gowtham Raju garu, May his soul rest in peace. 🙏

My deepest condolences to the family members. — Bobby (@dirbobby) July 6, 2022

Gopi Mohan

Legendary telugu film Editor Sri #Gowthamraju garu is no more with us.A very senior editor.Edited more than 1000 films.Worked for many block busters. An era ended.

My condolences to his family.

Working with you is a lifetime memorable experience.We miss you sir. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SCgNKGrMoi — Gopi Mohan (@Gopimohan) July 6, 2022

RIP Gautham Raju…

