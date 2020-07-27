Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan accept green challenge

Hyderabad: Film stars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan have accepted the Green India Challenge launched by TRS MP J Santosh Kumar and took part in plantation drive taken up in the posh Jubilee Hills and Banjara hills areas in Hyderabad.

Under this drive one lakh plants will be planted in the area. Appreciating the efforts made by Santosh to improve green cover in Telangana, Chiranjeevi said that lungs are of great importance and its importance has become clear during corona pandemic. He said that people are dying because lungs are unable to intake enough oxygen.

He opined that forests and trees are the lung space of Mother Earth as it gives out oxygen essential for sustenance of life. Pawan, who is also the Jana Sena party chief, said that South Africans even take care of grass.

He thanked the TRS leader for giving the inspiration of planting trees and protecting environment. He said he also loves to plant trees and an admirer of greenary and nature. Several film personalities including directors were also present.