Chiranjeevi seeks Dadasaheb Phalke award for Superstar Krishna

Speaking at the pre-release event of much-hyped Telugu film 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' in Hyderabad on Sunday, seasoned star Chiranjeevi said "Superstar Krishna has worked in more than 350-odd films and was also instrumental in introducing innovative technology to Telugu cinema.

He built a massive studio in Hyderabad to expand his brand equity. I request the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to strongly recommend his name for the coveted award," said the actor, who also praised Mahesh Babu.

"I like his smiling face and naughtiness too. I want healthy rivalry in T-town and Mahesh has moved a step forward in that direction by inviting me for this function.

I heard that he doesn't take any advance amount from producers like me and Ram Charan because that saves crores of rupees for producers," he adds.

Loud cheers greeted, when he took the name of his favourite heroine Vijayshanti and both recalled their good old days.

"She has been my favourite heroine and she will always remain one. I would like do a film with her as she is looking great," he quipped.

Vijayashanti in her address, added, "I did more than 20 films with Chiranjeevi garu and we had a great time together.

We were like a family. Coming to Mahesh Babu, he is superstar in real-life too as he funded 1000-odd operations.

He is thorough professional and gives respect to senior actors. I worked with him when he was a chubby kid," she added.

In his speech Mahesh Babu said, "Chiranjeevi garu has always been my inspiration. He has been supporting and encouraging from the days of 'Arjun' to 'Maharshi'.

He spent two hours with me after watching 'Pokiri'. It was great working with Vijayashanti garu who is a powerhouse of talent.

I thank Anil Ravipudi for making a full-fledged entertainer and also producers Anil Sunkara and Dil Raju for their unflinched support."