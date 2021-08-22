Chiranjeevi surprises fans with his next two films directors

On the occasion of Mega Star's birthday, the details of his next two movies have been announced. Well, now he is busy with Koratala Siva's "Acharya" and also recently launched Mohan Raja's new movie. Off late, the details of his next two movies also have been announced and they will be helmed by Meher Ramesh and Bobby.



Well, Meher Ramesh directorial will be the remake of Tamil blockbuster "Vedhalam". According to the sources, there have been a few changes made in the plot to match up the expectations of the Telugu audience. In the Tamil movie, Thala Ajith Kumar was seen as a local gangster who changes to protect his adopted sister from the antagonists. Well, Ajith was seen in a salt-pepper look in this movie so, we need to wait and watch to know how Chiru will be showcased in the remake.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi has requested all his fans to plant saplings on his birthday to fight against air pollution and climate change. He jotted down, "We all owe it to Mother Nature. To fight climate change & air pollution, let's plant saplings & grow trees.This year, I urge all my loving fans to plant 3 saplings on my birthday to show your love & tag #HaraHaiTohBharaHai to support #GreenIndiaChallenge campaign."

Well, there is exciting news for all the fans of Mega Star. His daughter Sushmita Konidela is also making her acting debut and also unveiled the title of her first film.

"SrideviShobanBabu" movie stars Sushmita, Santhosh Shoban and GouriKishan in pivotal roles. This Prasanth Kumar Dimmala directorial is produced by Vishnu Prasad and Sushmita Konidela under the Gold Box Entertainment banner.

Touted to be a love story, even the first look poster also looked impressive showcasing the lead actors in a lovely pose.