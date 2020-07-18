Mega Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej is currently waiting for the shoots to kick-start again. Solo Brathuke So Better is his next film. The film unit launched a couple of songs already to hint about the mood and tone of the movie.

Meanwhile, we hear reports that Chiranjeevi suggested a couple of changes to the climax of the movie recently. Once the makers finish doing them, the shoot might kick-start. The film unit is working on the same now.

On the other side, Chiranjeevi also suggested some changes to another script for Sai Dharam Tej. Bhavadgeetha Sakshiga is the title of the film that Chiru liked immensely.

During the lockdown, Chiranjeevi is not just busy in setting up projects for him but is also a script doctor for the heroes in his family.