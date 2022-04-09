Chiranjeevi’s Acharya Trailer Will Be Out On This Date…

Megastar Chiranjeevi turned today into a special one for all his fans… In the morning he announced that ace filmmaker Puri Jagan will be part of his Godfather movie. Now, he made another exciting announcement regarding his Acharya movie. He unveiled the trailer release date by sharing the new poster of this movie…



Ram Charan aka Siddha who is essaying a cameo role in this movie dropped the new poster on his Twitter page and treated all the Mega family fans… Take a look!

In this poster, Chiranjeevi looked in an intense appeal covering his face with a red scarf. Even Ram Charan looked amazing in the warrior appeal holding the rifle! The trailer of this most-awaited movie will be out on 12th April, 2022! Along with sharing this good news, he also wrote, "Witness the Mighty #AcharyaTrailer on 12th April ! #AcharyaOnApr29".

Going with the details of the Acharya movie, it is directed by filmmaker Koratala Shiva and has Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress. This movie is produced by his son Ram Charan in association with Niranjan Reddy under the Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners. Megastar's son Ram Charan Teja also holds an important character 'Siddha' in this action entertainer. Pooja Hegde will be seen as his lady love portraying the character of Neelambari. Even Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali and Tanikella Bharani are roped in to play prominent roles. According to the sources, Chiranjeevi is all set to essay the role of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer in Acharya movie.

Along with this big movie, Chiru is also lined-up with a couple of interesting projects… He will next be seen in Mohan Raja's God Father and Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar movies.

Acharya movie is all set to release this Summer i.e on 29th April, 2022!