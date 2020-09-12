Chiranjeevi's Bald Look: Vedalam Remake or Aha web series?

Megastar Chiranjeevi recently sported a bald look and posted the same on his Twitter profile. The actor posted that he is looking like an Urban Monk. A lot of positive reports have come for the look, along with some appreciations. Meanwhile, we came to know that Chiranjeevi has been testing a new look for one of his upcoming projects.

As of now, there is no clarity on which project that Chiru picks for his next. A few media reports claim that Chiranjeevi is testing the luck for the remake of Vedalam. But, a few say that it is for an upcoming web series on Aha for which Chiranjeevi is in the talks.

As of now, nothing is confirmed and we are just waiting for the complete details to get unfolded.