Chiranjeevi’s ‘Bholaa Shankar’ to be released in more than 600 locations in USA
Megastar Chiranjeevi will be next seen in the film “Bholaa Shankar.” Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film is the official female of Ajith’s “Vedhalam.” The team recently wrapped a key schedule in Switzerland. The movie will have a grand release on August 11th.
The latest news is that this Chiranjeevi starrer will release in more than 600 locations in the USA. Prathyangira Cinemas is releasing Bholaa Shankar in this region. Except “Acharya,” all other films of Chiru post-comeback raked over 1 million dollars in the USA, which depicts how strong Megastar is in this overseas region.
Tamannaah Bhatia is the female lead. Keerthy Suresh plays Chiru’s sister. Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, Rashmi Gautam, and Uttej are playing other vital roles. Ramabrahmam Sunkara, under AK Entertainments, is producing the movie. Mahati Swara Sagar is the music composer.