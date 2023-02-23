Chiranjeevi's Gang Leader Announces New Re-Release Date

Re-releasing old blockbuster hits has become a new trend in Tollywood. Following the success of the re-release of Gharana Mogudu, Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi's iconic film Gang Leader is set to hit theaters once again in a grand re-release.

Although the movie's re-release was postponed several times, the latest news is that the remastered print with 4K resolution will finally be screened on the big screens on March 4, 2023. Vijaya Shanti played the female lead in this flick, which also stars Satyanarayana, Sarathkumar, Sumalatha, and others. The film's music is composed by Bappi Lahari. Produced by Ravindranath Chowdary Maganti, Gang Leader was directed by Vijay Bapineedu.