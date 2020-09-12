Chiru goes bald, stuns fans

Ace actor Konidela Chiranjeevi, a megastar of the glamorous Tollywood has shocked all his fans with his new glabrous look. Unbelievable! To his fans, but yes, it's true. This 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' actor made all and sundry go jaw dropped with his 'Urban Monk' post.



He dropped his 'bald' pic on his Instagram account and surprised all his fans and raised expectations on his next movie. Well, there is no clarity whether this look is for movie 'Acharya' or any other flick. Sported in a casual tee, the megastar raised his style quotient a notch higher going with black sunnies and trimmed beard and moustache.

Even Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan Tej was stunned with the new look and commented, "Appaaaaaaa!!! What did I just See?" Also, Naga Babu, Varun Tej and a few other Tollywood actors were left with no words to compliment Chiranjeevi and thus dropped their comments on the post and created a buzz on social media.

There are also speculations that, Chiranjeevi will star in Tamil movie 'Vedalam' remake. Ajith sported in a salt-pepper look in this movie and thus people are expecting that, Chiranjeevi went bald as he wants to go with natural 'salt-pepper' hairstyle instead of dyeing his hair. Well, Ajith's 'Rowdy' appeal impressed the audience to the core in this movie. As 'Rowdy' roles are not a new thing for Chiranjeevi, we need to wait and watch how this ace actor shines in the new avatar on the big screens. If speculations turn true, Tollywood's natural beauty Sai Pallavi will essay the role of Chiranjeevi's sister in this remake movie.

Megastar's next movie 'Acharya' is being directed by ace director Koratala Shiva who is known for his social element subjects. Although there is no clarity on the female lead's name, Rashmika Mandanna may grab the opportunity to share screen space with this ace actor. Even Ram Charan will be playing a cameo role in this most awaited 152nd movie of Chiranjeevi.