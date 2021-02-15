Comedy as key element in Sarkaaru Vaari Paata

Tollywood: Superstar Mahesh Babu's biggest hit Dookudu is a reference for so many directors trying to come up with interesting comedy tracks. Sreenu Vaitla is the film's director. The film has become a very big hit. Now, the actor is busy with the shoot of a new movie Sarkaaru Vaari Paata. There are reports that comedy will be a major element in the film.

The sources close to the film unit have revealed to us that Parasuththeram is planning to come up with an interesting comedy track in Sarkaaru Vaari Paata which will be similar to that of Dookudu but will entertain the audiences in a much grand manner. A couple of senior comic actors will be playing crucial roles in the movie.

Keerthy Suresh is playing the leading lady role in the film. The film unit wrapped their first schedule shoot in Dubai and will be heading to Goa now.