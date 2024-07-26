‘Committee Kurrollu’ trailer showcases a rural saga of youth and sociopolitical change

The highly anticipated trailer for Committee Kurrollu has been released, drawing significant attention for its portrayal of rural life, youth dynamics, and sociopolitical transitions. Produced by Niharika Konidela under Pink Elephant Pictures in collaboration with Shree Radha Damodar Studios, the film is set to debut on August 9, 2024.

The trailer offers a compelling glimpse into the lives of young boys in a rural town, charting their journey through adolescence marked by love, heartbreak, and the impact of societal and political shifts. The narrative captures how external events shape their growth and experiences as they grapple with the complexities of growing up.

Directed by Yadhu Vamsi, known for his skill in crafting resonant stories, Committee Kurrollu features a promising ensemble cast. Newcomers Sandeep Saroj, Yashwanth, and Eshwar Trinath Varma bring fresh energy to the screen, while seasoned actors Sai Kumar, Goparaju Ramana, Balagam Jayaram, Sri Lakhsmi, Kancherapalem Kishore, Kittayya, Ramana Bhargav, and Jabardasth Sathipandu add depth and authenticity.

The film’s dialogue is crafted by the dynamic duo Venkata Subhash Cheerla and Kondal Rao Addagalla, ensuring a rich, reflective script that complements the rural setting. Anwar Ali handles the editing, aiming for a polished and engaging final product.

Committee Kurrollu promises to offer a poignant exploration of rural life, youth struggles, and sociopolitical influences, resonating with both rural and urban audiences. With its talented cast, insightful direction, and evocative storyline, the film is poised to be a significant addition to the Indian film landscape.