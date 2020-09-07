CPI leader Narayana slams Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss 4! 

CPI leaders have been against the adaptation of Big Brother format in India and they have been objecting the kind of message it delivers too. But they haven't said anything about the show after they thought that the people wouldn't support them in their protest.

Telugu Bigg Boss show, the adaptation of Big Brother, never came under scanner of CPI leaders before but in the season 2 of the show, there have been protests from viewers on social media, about the show's edginess.

Show runners dialed it down in the third season with Nagarjuna as host and the viewers expressed their unhappiness with the reduction in masala while some complained about the clothing of the contestants.

But the season 4 opening episode has made CPI leader from Telugu states, Narayana to slam the show and say that the producers are trying to give a wrong message to the youth. He asked them how can they ask a young person questions like who will he date, kill or marry.

Such kind of irresponsible behaviour shouldn't be encouraged he said. Also, he said why even Nagarjuna is supporting such a show. He slammed the format of 16 people being asked to stay in the house for 100 days and then asking people to judge them. He said the show is giving a bad message to youth and he cannot support it at all.