  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Daaku Maharaj: Here’s How Much Urvashi Rautela Was Paid

Daaku Maharaj: Here’s How Much Urvashi Rautela Was Paid
x

Daaku Maharaj: Here’s How Much Urvashi Rautela Was Paid

Highlights

Discover how much Urvashi Rautela was paid for her role in Daaku Maharaj, the latest film starring Balakrishna, which is now available on Netflix.

Urvashi Rautela has been in the news after acting in the film Daaku Maharaj, starring Balakrishna. She became popular in Telugu-speaking states after the huge success of the film.

According to a report by ET Now, the actress charged Rs 3 crore for acting in the movie.

Some reports also suggest that she charged Rs 1 crore per minute for her 3-minute role in the movie.

Helmed by Bobby Kolli, the movie also features Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Rishi, Chandini Chowdary, and others in prominent roles.

The film is gearing up for its OTT release on Netflix from February 21.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick