Daggubati brothers to clash at box-office

Tollywood is gearing up for an interesting clash at the box office this Friday, June 2, 2023, as multiple films are set to hit the screens. Among them, “Ahimsa,” and “Pareshan” have caught the attention of movie lovers.



“Ahimsa,” marking the debut of Rana’s brother, Suresh Babu’s younger son Abhiram, is directed by Teja and has been generating significant buzz. Simultaneously, “Pareshan” starred by “Masooda” actor Thiruveer created huge buzz with its promotional content directed by Rupak Ronaldson. What’s surprising is that Rana is associated with the film as a presenter.

This clash between the brothers added an extra layer of excitement to the competition. The question arises: why has Rana chosen to release “Pareshan” on the same day as his brother Abhiram’s debut film, “Ahimsa.” Netizens wondering why he didn’t selected a more convenient date for “Pareshan” release, given the clash at the box office with “Ahimsa.”