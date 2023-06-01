Live
- Heart attacks associated with faster cognitive decline over years: Study
- Khap Delegation To Meet With President Murmu To Demand Justice For The Protesting Wrestlers
- Rajini’s Jailer wraps up its shoot
- ChatGPT maker OpenAI nears record 1bn unique users monthly: Report
- Rajnikanth to lock horns with Arjun Sarja in Lokesh Kangaraj’s film
- ‘Nikhil 20’ next gets a powerful title
- Nikhil's Latest Movie Swayambhu First Look Out
- Franco Mulakkal Resigns As Jalandhar Bishop
- Telangana Formation Day: TSRTC announces DA to employees, to disburse with June salary
- YS Viveka murder case: YS Bhaskar Reddy moves CBI court for bail
Daggubati brothers to clash at box-office
Tollywood is gearing up for an interesting clash at the box office this Friday, June 2, 2023, as multiple films are set to hit the screens.
Tollywood is gearing up for an interesting clash at the box office this Friday, June 2, 2023, as multiple films are set to hit the screens. Among them, “Ahimsa,” and “Pareshan” have caught the attention of movie lovers.
“Ahimsa,” marking the debut of Rana’s brother, Suresh Babu’s younger son Abhiram, is directed by Teja and has been generating significant buzz. Simultaneously, “Pareshan” starred by “Masooda” actor Thiruveer created huge buzz with its promotional content directed by Rupak Ronaldson. What’s surprising is that Rana is associated with the film as a presenter.
This clash between the brothers added an extra layer of excitement to the competition. The question arises: why has Rana chosen to release “Pareshan” on the same day as his brother Abhiram’s debut film, “Ahimsa.” Netizens wondering why he didn’t selected a more convenient date for “Pareshan” release, given the clash at the box office with “Ahimsa.”