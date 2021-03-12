Daggubati Girl grabs attention on social media

Venkatesh Daggubati has always been private in terms of his personal life. The actor hashas never opened up about his wife and children.

Recently, Venkatesh's Daughter Ashritha Daggubati married Vinayak in 2019. After her wedding, she has been grabbing the attention of the netizens with her social media page 'Infinity Platter' which is all about food and travel. Venkatesh has been tight-lipped about her family members. But, his fans started liking the work of Aashrita and started following her on social media platforms. Aashritha Daggubati also has a massive fan following on social media platforms. She also posted a video of her explaining why she has started a YouTube channel.

Aashritha's said that she has always been a food explorer and she loves to know more about the food cuisines of various places. She also revealed that Venkatesh always puts the first spoon of his food to her. Though she is not an actress, Ashritha has been impressing the fans with her food and travel-related posts on social media platforms.

