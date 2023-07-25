Live
- YS Jagan virtually starts 11 Food Processing Units across the state
- Elevate Your Home’s Ambiance with These 6 Enchanting Decor Plants
- Confirmed: Thalapathy to give a guest appearance in SRK’s ‘Jawan’
- Unaware of the conspiracy to topple the government in Singapore: CM Siddaramaiah
- Miss Italy bans transgender women from participating in beauty pageant
- MRI machine lying defunct in MKCG for 9 months
- Sona Belson completes 2000 courses in a short span of 100 days
- Following are foreign exchange rates on July-25-2023
- 'Nityakalyanam' at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam
- Free Joint Replacement Surgeries for retired teachers in Bengaluru
‘Dandupalyam’ makers to release ‘Hidimbha’ in Kannada
Telugu action thriller “Hidimbha,” starring Ashwin Babu and Nandita Swetha in lead roles, was released in theaters last Thursday. Aneel Kanneganti...
Telugu action thriller “Hidimbha,” starring Ashwin Babu and Nandita Swetha in lead roles, was released in theaters last Thursday. Aneel Kanneganti directed the movie. Makarand Deshpande, Vidyullekha Raman, and Srinivasa Reddy played significant roles in the movie. Gangapatnam Sridhar backed the film under Sri Vignesh Karthik Cinemas (SVK Cinemas) banner.
The latest information is that the movie will have a Kannada release through Trishul Entertainments, the makers of the spine-chilling crime thriller “Dandupalyam.” The release date will be announced soon.
