‘Dandupalyam’ makers to release ‘Hidimbha’ in Kannada

Telugu action thriller “Hidimbha,” starring Ashwin Babu and Nandita Swetha in lead roles, was released in theaters last Thursday. Aneel Kanneganti...

Telugu action thriller “Hidimbha,” starring Ashwin Babu and Nandita Swetha in lead roles, was released in theaters last Thursday. Aneel Kanneganti directed the movie. Makarand Deshpande, Vidyullekha Raman, and Srinivasa Reddy played significant roles in the movie. Gangapatnam Sridhar backed the film under Sri Vignesh Karthik Cinemas (SVK Cinemas) banner.


The latest information is that the movie will have a Kannada release through Trishul Entertainments, the makers of the spine-chilling crime thriller “Dandupalyam.” The release date will be announced soon.




Skip Ad