Dasara: Location and Schedule Confirmed for the Unveiling of Heartbreak Anthem

Tollywood's highly anticipated film "Dasara" starring Nani is set to be released in 2023. The recently released teaser has heightened expectations for the pan-Indian film directed by first-time director Srikanth Odela and featuring Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady.



The filmmakers have announced the release of the heartbreak anthem, "Ori Vaari", today at AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad, starting from 4 PM. The entire cast and crew will be present at the event. Composed by the talented Santhosh Narayanan, this is the second single from the soundtrack.



The film also stars Sai Kumar, Samuthirakani, Zarina Wahab, and others in prominent roles. Set to be released globally on March 30, 2023, "Dasara" is a raw and authentic movie produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Creations. Stay tuned for more updates on the movie in the coming days.

