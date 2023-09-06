Date & time locked for ‘Rules Ranjann’ much-awaited trailer

Kiran Abbavaram, who has created a niche for himself in Telugu cinema with his performances in “Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru,” “SR Kalyana Mandapam,” “Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha,” is awaiting the release of “Rules Ranjann” on September 28. “DJ Tillu” fame Neha Sshetty plays the female lead in the film directed by Rathinam Krishna, known for films like “Nee Manasu Naaku Telusu,” “Oxygen.”



“Rules Ranjann” is produced by Divyang Lavania, Murali Krishnaa Vemuri under Star Light Entertainment and presented by AM Rathnam. All the three songs – “Enduku Ra Babu,” “Sammohanuda,” “Naalo Lene Lenu” - boast distinct musical flavour and contributed to the buzz surrounding the film and are a hit with listeners. Amrish is the music director.

The makers recently confirmed its theatrical release on September 28. Buoyed by the buzz, the trailer launch date was announced by the team today - September 8. “Get Ready to witness the world of #RulesRanjann. Theatrical Trailer releasing on September 8th at 11:22 AM,”the production house tweeted.

In the trailer announcement poster, Kiran Abbavaram is dressed in formals and Neha Sshetty is seen in denims in a Mumbai backdrop. There’s immense curiosity around Rules Ranjann with the promos and the songs. Besides Kiran Abbavaram’s mass image and Neha Sshetty’s popularity, the makers guarantee an entertaining feast in theatres with the right mix of romance, humour and emotions. Rules Ranjann will appeal to family crowds and youngsters alike.

The team is very happy with how the film has shaped up and believe that they have right release date to woo crowds to theatres.The supporting cast promises to be another major attraction, comprising names like Vennela Kishore, Hyper Aadi, Viva Harsha, Nellore Sudarshan, Subbaraju, Ajay, Goparaju Ramana, Annu Kapoor, Siddharth Sen, Atul Parchure, Vijay Patkar, Makarand Deshpande, Abhimanyu Singh and Gulshan Pandey.