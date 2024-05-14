One killed, six rescued after fire breaks out at ITO building in Delhi

New Delhi: A 46-year-old man died while six others were rescued after a fire broke out on the third floor of the Central Revenue building in the ITO area of the national capital on Tuesday, officials said.

Several people working in the building were evacuated through the windows using ladders, a fire department official said.

Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), said a call regarding the blaze opposite the old Delhi Police headquarters was received at 2.25 p.m.

"A total of 21 fire tenders were rushed to the spot," he said, adding that at 4 p.m., a message was received from the spot that seven persons, including five men and two women, were rescued by DFS personnel from the third floor of the building.

However, a senior police officer said that among the rescued persons, a 46-year-old man was found in an unconscious state, who was declared dead at the hospital.

“The deceased was working as an office superintendent,” the officer said.