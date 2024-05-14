Minor Girls Raped In Tamil Nadu

The Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu saw the arrest of six persons, including three children, for the rape of two females. 13 and 17 are the ages of the two girls. The 17-year-old girl told her family she was pregnant, which led to the revelation of the occurrence.



The 17-year-old girl was living with her aunt after experiencing a tragic loss at an early age.

According to an initial inquiry, the 17-year-old had stopped attending school and was looking for work when she made friends with a boy, 15, for the first time.

The 15-year-old took her to two of his pals under the guise of helping her acquire a job, and it is believed that these guys have been raping her repeatedly since January.

In one such case, a 13-year-old girl went with the survivor. She was also raped by the offenders.

The 17-year-old went three months without her menstrual cycle before discovering she was pregnant. Following her notification, her aunt went to the Udumalaipettai police and lodged a complaint.

Under the POCSO Act, police filed a case against Jeya Kaleeswaran, Mathan Kumar, Barani Kumar, and three other youngsters.

As per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Tamil Nadu rose from 4,415 in 2021 to 4,906 in 2022. Tamil Nadu ranked third in the country, behind Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Cases of crimes against women in the state also increased to 9,207 in 2022 from 8,501 in 2021, reporte India Today.