Just In
AAP Condemns Assault On Swati Maliwal: Promises Strict Action
- The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reacts to allegations of assault against Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, promising stringent measures against the accused.
- The incident, occurring at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, prompts public outcry and calls for justice.
On Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) acknowledged the assertions made by their Rajya Sabha MP, Swati Maliwal, regarding an alleged assault by the Personal Secretary of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The party assured that strict action would be taken against PS Bibhav Kumar by Arvind Kejriwal himself.
The incident occurred on Monday morning at the Chief Minister's residence and was brought to light after Maliwal visited the Civil Lines police station, reporting misconduct by Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff. Additionally, Maliwal made PCR calls following the purported assault.
Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, in the party's first public statement on the matter, confirmed the incident and stated that the Chief Minister had taken note of the situation and would enforce strict measures.
Sanjay Singh denounced the incident as highly condemnable, expressing solidarity with Swati Maliwal, emphasizing her significant contributions to the country and society.
In response, Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva alleged political pressure silencing Swati Maliwal and efforts to suppress the incident. He criticized AAP's response, suggesting insensitivity towards the matter and calling for immediate police involvement.
Although police received a PCR call at 9:34 am on Monday reporting the assault at the Delhi Chief Minister's residence, no formal complaint has been lodged by Maliwal as of yet.
The National Commission for Women (NCW) condemned the assault and announced plans to send an inquiry team to investigate the matter further.