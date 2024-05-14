Amit Shah Asserts PM Modi Secured Majority In Lok Sabha Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a clear majority in the Lok Sabha following the completion of voting in four phases of the elections.



Speaking at a rally in Bangaon, West Bengal, Shah stated, "Voting for four phases of Lok Sabha elections has been completed, with polling conducted on 380 seats. In Bengal, voting for 18 seats is complete. I want to inform you that out of the 380 seats, PM Modi has already secured a full majority with 270 seats."



Addressing the Matua community, a stronghold in the region, Shah assured them of citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), dismissing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegations against it.



Shah emphasized, "Mamata Banerjee cannot impede the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Bengal as it is a law enacted by the central government."



He further reassured, "No one applying for citizenship under the CAA will encounter difficulties. I am here to assure the Matua community that you will not face any obstacles. You will be granted citizenship and will be able to live with dignity in the country."



With 96 seats contested in the fourth phase, polling has concluded for 379 seats across 23 states and Union territories. West Bengal, contributing 42 members to the lower house, has seen 18 constituencies vote in the four phases of the Lok Sabha elections.



Vote counting is scheduled for June 4.

