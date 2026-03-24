‘DeThadi’ glimpse unveils Ghani Bhai

Introducing the World of Ghani Bhai: Mass-Appealing Glimpse of Dil Raju & Shirish’s Culturally Charged Drama ‘DeThadi’ Starring Ashish and Directed by Aditya Rao Gangasani Unveiled

Leading producers Dil Raju and Shirish, the driving forces behind Sri Venkateswara Creations, are backing an exciting new film, ‘DeThadi’, starring young hero Ashish, known for his work in Rowdy Boys and Love Me. The project marks the directorial debut of Aditya Rao Gangasani, who is crafting a narrative steeped in the flavours, moods, and everyday pulse of Hyderabad. While the first-look poster left a strong impression, the team has now unveiled the film’s first glimpse.

The glimpse offers a lively and colourful introduction to the world of its protagonist, Ghannu Bhai, a celebrated street-drum artist who brings energy to festivities and celebrations across Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Ghannu Bhai and his troupe are admired for their remarkable stamina, carrying nearly seven kilos of drums and performing for hours without pause. Yet, beneath the joyful beats lies an unmistakable sense of dignity and self-respect—something the glimpse captures with subtle power.

A big part of the freshness comes from Ashish’s immersive performance. His rugged makeover, complete with an unkempt beard, fits the character seamlessly. What truly stands out, however, is how convincingly he lives the role. His body language, raw attitude, the way he downs alcohol, and his effortless Hyderabad slang add strong mass appeal and authenticity to the portrayal.

For a debutant, Aditya Rao Gangasani handles the storytelling with remarkable command, showcasing Ashish’s character with impressive finesse and cinematic attitude. The film is mounted on a grand scale by Sri Venkateswara Creations and Dil Raju Production, and that scale is evident even in this short glimpse. The stamp of Prasanna Kumar Bezawada, who serves as screenplay writer, dialogue writer, and creative head, is clearly visible. The visuals look vivid and energetic, while music director Junaid Kumar amplifies the celebratory mood with pulsating, drum-driven beats.

Overall, this perfectly cut glimpse sets the tone for what the film intends to deliver and leaves expectations soaring. “Jathara begins soon,” announce the makers, hinting that the festive ride is gearing up for its theatrical arrival.

The glimpse was unveiled in spectacular fashion, with over 500 street drummers thundering in unison and filling the atmosphere with electrifying energy. Their spirited performance didn’t just elevate the event—it amplified the hype, injecting an extra dose of josh and intensifying the overall anticipation surrounding the film.