‘Devaki Nandana Vasudeva’ creates buzz

Ashok Galla, the grandson of legendary actor Superstar Krishna and nephew of Mahesh Babu, is gearing up for his second film, Devaki Nandana Vasudeva, which is all set for release on November 22. Directed by Arjun Jandhyala, who previously delivered a hit with Guna 369, the film has already garnered attention with its teaser, trailer, and music, creating a buzz among fans. The film, which stars Ashok in the lead role alongside Manasa Varanasi, promises to be an exciting commercial thriller.

The grand pre-release event for the film was graced by celebrated personalities, including blockbuster director Boyapati Srinu and actor Sudhir Babu. Boyapati lauded Ashok for his commitment to the craft, emphasizing that his hard work and sincerity would help him carve a niche in the industry. He also highlighted the importance of supporting new talent like Ashok, stating that honesty and dedication would ensure success in the film industry.

Sudhir Babu, too, extended his best wishes to Ashok, acknowledging the risk he took with his second film, which incorporates strong commercial elements. He expressed confidence that Ashok would establish himself as a commercial hero. Director Arjun Jandhyala thanked everyone involved in the project and expressed his excitement for the movie's release, noting the perfect collaboration between the team.

Producer Balakrishna, who has been instrumental in bringing this movie to life, expressed his belief in the project, sharing that the early screening of the first five minutes was a testament to the team’s confidence in the film’s potential. With strong performances, gripping visuals, and a compelling story, Devaki Nandana Vasudeva is poised to be a significant hit when it releases in theaters on November 22.