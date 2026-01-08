AP highway project sets 2 world records

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday announced that Andhra Pradesh scripted a major milestone in national highway construction, with two Guinness World Records being achieved on the Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Economic Corridor (NH-544G).

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), through Rajpath Infracon Pvt Ltd, successfully laid 28.95 lane-kilometres of bituminous concrete and 10,675 metric tonnes of asphalt continuously within 24 hours, setting two global records on the same day.

Calling it an extraordinary engineering feat, Naidu said the achievement reflected the Government of India’s vision for world-class highway infrastructure and the sustained push under Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. He also lauded the commitment and coordination of engineers, workers and field teams, noting that the work was executed in full compliance with stringent NHAI quality standards.

The Chief Minister said two more Guinness World Records are set to be attempted by January 11, in the Packages 2 and 3 of the same economic corridor, further underlining the scale and ambition of the project in Andhra Pradesh. Describing it as a proud moment for both the state and the country, Naidu said the achievement showcased India’s growing infrastructure capabilities, adding, “India builds. Andhra Pradesh delivers.”