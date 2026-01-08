  1. Home
if neglected, diabetes can be life-threatening: Dr Raghu

  • Created On:  8 Jan 2026 6:44 AM IST

Nandyal: District Nodal Officer Dr Raghu inspected the mobile medical treatment programme at P Kotakonda village under Ternekal Primary Health Centre on Wednesday. He reviewed the services provided to villagers and interacted with beneficiaries to evaluate the outreach initiative.

Dr Raghu warned that untreated diabetes can become life-threatening, stressing that a healthy lifestyle can prevent and control the disease.

High blood sugar weakens immune system, damages blood vessels, impairs circulation, and may cause foot infections, vision loss, kidney damage, and heart complications.

He outlined common symptoms: weakness, fatigue, excessive thirst and hunger, frequent urination, blurred vision, and unexplained weight loss.

Individuals experiencing these should suspect diabetes and confirm it through blood tests. Once diagnosed, it requires lifelong treatment and regular monitoring. Dr Raghu advised diabetic patients to eat moderately, include seasonal leafy greens and vegetables, walk at least 30 minutes daily, sleep eight hours, and avoid stress, alcohol, and smoking.

