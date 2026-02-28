‘Devanayaki’ from ‘Purushaha’ builds strong buzz

The upcoming Telugu film Purushaha is steadily emerging as one of the most talked-about projects, driven by its impactful promotional strategy and growing musical popularity. Backed by Battula Saraswathi and produced by Battula Koteswara Rao under the Kalyan Productions banner, the film marks the acting debut of Pavan Kalyan Battula and is directed by Veeru Vulavala. With promotional activities in full swing, the makers’ smart marketing campaign is generating strong buzz across digital and social platforms.

Music composer Shravan Bharadwaaj has played a key role in the film’s rising popularity. The album opened to an enthusiastic response, with the first two singles quickly becoming chartbusters. The opening track, sung by MM Keeravani, impressed audiences with its fun and energetic vibe, while the second melody-based song won hearts for its soothing composition and emotional depth.

Continuing the success streak, the makers recently unveiled the third single, Devanayaki, which has instantly grabbed attention. The foot-tapping special number features Anaira Gupta in a glamorous, high-energy performance that adds strong visual appeal. Lyricist Anantha Sriram’s playful and lively lyrics enhance the song’s charm, while Sahithi Chaganti’s husky vocals add a sensuous edge. Choreographed by Bhanu Master, the song blends style, confidence, and vibrant screen presence.

With cinematography by Satish Muthyala, editing by Koti, and art direction by Ravibabu Dondapati, post-production is currently underway. The makers are expected to announce the film’s release date soon, as anticipation around Purushaha continues to grow.