Live
Just In
'Devara' shoot update: Jr NTR heads to Goa
Telugu cinema awaits 'Devara' as Jr NTR heads to Goa for filming. Koratala Siva directs the anticipated project, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.
Telugu cinema enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of "Devara," a highly awaited film starring Jr NTR and helmed by acclaimed director Koratala Siva. Adding to the excitement is the inclusion of Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.
Recently, Jr NTR was spotted at the Hyderabad airport, sparking speculation about his whereabouts. It has now been confirmed that he has jetted off to Goa for the shooting of "Devara." The production team has set up an expansive set on a serene beach in Goa, where pivotal scenes, including a high-octane fight sequence and intense confrontations, will be filmed.
Joining Jr NTR in Goa are his co-stars, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, who are also set to play crucial roles in the movie. With such a stellar cast and the creative prowess of director Koratala Siva, "Devara" is expected to be a cinematic extravaganza that will captivate audiences upon its release. Stay tuned for more updates as filming progresses in Goa.