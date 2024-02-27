‘Devara’ shooting update: Team working for a massive schedule in Aluminium factory

The highly anticipated film "Devara" has become the center of attention as NTR collaborates once again with director Koratala Siva, following the success of their previous venture, "Janatha Garage." NTR, who was away for personal reasons in recent days, has now joined the sets, bringing excitement to the film's production.

The current shooting schedule is taking place in an Aluminum factory, with night shoots planned for the upcoming days. The film, which stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist, is gathering momentum with each passing day.

"Devara" is set to be a cinematic treat for the audience, with music by the acclaimed Anirudh Ravichander. The film's release is scheduled for October 10, 2024, and fans are eagerly anticipating the on-screen magic that NTR and Koratala Siva are known to create together. Stay tuned for more updates on this much-awaited project.