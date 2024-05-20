Rajamahendravaram: Summer classes conclude at Ramakrishna Math

Rajamahendravaram: President of Ramakrishna Math of Rajahmundry branch Swami Parijneyananda said that summer training classes were conducted from April 25 to May 19 from 7.15 to 11 am at Ramakrishna Math, Korukonda Road to provide good understanding of Indian culture to boys and girls. As many as 184 students participated in the camp. The closing ceremony of the training was held on Sunday.

Training in Vedic recitation, bhajans, Bhagavad Gita, meditation, yoga exercises, music, painting and handicrafts was imparted. He said that along with telling the life stories of great men, personality development training was given. Vivekananda Jeevana Gadha folk song with Swami Vivekananda quotations was performed. He said that those who pray get infinite power. Research has revealed that the memory power and concentration of students have increased by 23 per cent due to prayer, he said.

Swami Parijneyanandaji Maharaj, Swami Vedavidyanandaji Maharaj, Swami Sevyanandaji Maharaj, Swami Pragyanathanandaji Maharaj, Swami Archananandaji Maharaj and Dr PV Ramani were present.