Dhanush gets legal notice from Thenandal Films over unfulfilled project commitments

Versatile Kollywood star Dhanush has reportedly landed in a legal dispute with leading Tamil production house Thenandal Films, triggering widespread चर्चा (discussion) across industry circles. The development comes close on the heels of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh receiving a similar legal notice earlier this year from the makers of Don 3, highlighting growing contractual tensions in the film industry.

According to reports, Thenandal Films has served Dhanush a legal notice alleging that he failed to honour a professional commitment spanning nearly a decade. The production house has reportedly sought ₹20 crore as compensation, claiming significant financial losses after the actor allegedly refused to move forward with a project titled Naan Rudran.

As per the notice sent through legal counsel, Dhanush had originally agreed in 2016 to both direct and play the lead role in the film. The producer claims that despite accommodating multiple changes and discussions over the years, the project never progressed beyond preliminary stages. Advances were reportedly paid and pre-production activities were initiated, leading to financial strain on the banner.

The complaint further alleges that funds were spent on onboarding prominent actors such as Nagarjuna and SJ Suryah, who were said to be part of the proposed high-profile venture. The producers have accused Dhanush of intentionally not allotting dates for the film while continuing to take up other projects over the last ten years.

The notice reportedly warns of further legal action if the demands are not addressed within the stipulated timeframe. As of now, neither Dhanush nor his team has issued an official statement regarding the matter. Meanwhile, the actor remains busy with multiple projects that are currently in various stages of production, even as the legal controversy continues to make headlines in Tamil cinema circles.