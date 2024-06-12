Live
Dhanush’s 50th film ‘Rayan’ locks release on June 26
National award-winning superstar Dhanush is all set to mark a significant milestone in his career with his 50th film as an actor, titled 'Rayan'. Directed by Dhanush himself, the movie features Sandeep Kishan and Kalidas Jayaram in pivotal roles. Produced by Sun Pictures, 'Rayan' has already generated tremendous buzz with its promotional content and music releases garnering widespread acclaim.
The makers recently announced the much-anticipated release date of 'Rayan'. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 26, promising a grand cinematic experience for audiences. Asian Suresh Entertainment LLP will ensure a lavish release for the Telugu version of the film.
In the announcement poster, Dhanush's intense and powerful look has captivated fans, setting high expectations for the film. 'Rayan' boasts a stellar ensemble cast including SJ Surya, Selvaraghavan, Aparna Balamurali, and Dhushara Vijayan, all playing significant roles. The film is crafted with top-notch production standards, with AR Rahman composing the music, Om Prakash handling the cinematography, and Prasanna GK editing the film. Jackie serves as the production designer, while Peter Hein takes charge of the action choreography.