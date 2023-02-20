Dhanush's "Sir" has achieved breakeven in the Telugu states

Kollywood star Dhanush's latest Telugu movie "Sir," which was released last Friday, has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. The movie, which was released in Tamil as "Vaathi," is a bilingual social drama featuring Malayalam actress Samyuktha as the lead actress.

Reports suggest that the film has grossed Rs. 16.54 crores in its opening weekend, which is a significant milestone for any Dhanush movie released in Telugu to date. Additionally, the movie has already achieved breakeven in all areas in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, entering into the profit zone. The real test for the film has begun, and it remains to be seen how the movie will perform in the coming days.



Apart from Dhanush and Samyuktha, the film also stars Samuthirakani, Tanikella Bharani, Sai Kumar, Narra Srinivas, and Hyper Aadhi in prominent roles. "Sir" is jointly produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with GV Prakash Kumar serving as the music director.

