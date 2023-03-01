Dharmasthali Temple Set on Acharya Film Catches Fire

The set of Dharmasthali, which was erected for Megastar Chiranjeevi's social drama Acharya, has caught fire. The lavish set, built by Suresh Selvarajan at an estimated cost of around 25 crore, was the talk of the industry during the shooting process.

According to sources, the temple set caught fire last night when someone smoked cigarettes at the main entrance, and the entire set was engulfed in flames within minutes. The Dharmasthali set was completely burnt in the fire. Although the shooting of Acharya is complete, the set was kept intact and has been used for minor modifications for several small and medium-range films over the past eight months.

Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva and starring Ram Charan alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi, had a theatrical release in April 2022 and turned out to be a disaster at the box office. Pooja Hegde played the female lead opposite Charan, while Tanikella Bharani played a key role. The film was bankrolled by Matinee Entertainments in association with Konidela Productions Company, leaving the buyers in significant losses.