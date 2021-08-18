'Dia' Telugu remake 'Dear Megha' to have an OTT release?

After a brief gap, young heroine Megha Akash is all set to entertain the Telugu audience with her film titled "Dear Megha" which is an official remake of the Kannada hit, "Dia."



Co-starring Adith Arun and Arjun Somayajulu, the film's first look teaser which was out and getting positive feedback from the movie lovers. Earlier, the makers planned to release the film in August but the latest buzz is that the film is going to skip its theatrical release and opt for a direct OTT release. Reportedly, noted digital streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar has bagged the film's rights and an official announcement regarding the same will be out soon. Arjun Dasyan is bankrolling the film and Sushanth Reddy is the film's director.