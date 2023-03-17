Dialogue King Mohan Babu Is Introduced As 'Sage Durvasa' From Samantha's Shaakuntalam Movie

It is all known that Samantha and Dev Mohan are all set to showcase the historical story of King Dushyant and Shakuntala's beautiful love tale. As the release date is nearing, the makers started off their promotions a couple of days back after seeking the blessings at Peddhammathalli temple. Even the team paid a visit to Induru Tirumala temple on the occasion of 'Srivari Brahmosthavalu' and presented Pattu Vasthram to Lord Balaji. On this special occasion, they unveiled the first look poster of Mohan Babu who is essaying the role of Durvasa Maharshi in the movie and treated the fans of Dialogue King…

A great sage who's revered by mankind and gods alike.. a Rishi known for his mystical powers and his temperament.. A monumental figure in the tale of Shakuntala-Dushyant...@themohanbabu as 'Sage Durvasa' from #Shaakuntalam. pic.twitter.com/czXY5F67oe — Gunaa Teamworks (@GunaaTeamworks) March 17, 2023

Mohan Babu looked awesome as Durvasha Maharshi who gave curse to Shakuntala…

Going with the earlier released trailer, Shakuntala is introduced as the daughter of Menaka and Vishwamitra and will be raised at Tapovan. The mighty king Dushyant reaches tapovan accidentally and meets her. They immediately fall for each other and exchange their vows. But due to the curse of Durvasa Maharshi, Dushyant forgets his past and leaves Shakuntala in the ashram itself. But as Shakuntala turns pregnant, she reaches King Dushyant's kingdom but he refuses to recognise her and also asks her not to blame him. So, she gives birth to their son Bharata at the ashram itself. Even the glimpses of King Dushyant's war with demons also made the trailer worth watching.

Character Introduction:

• Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Shakuntala

• Dev Mohan as Dushyanta

• Sachin Khedekar as Kanva Maharishi

• Mohan Babu as Durvasa Maharishi

• Aditi Balan as Anasuya

• Ananya Nagalla as Priyamvada

• Prakash Raj

• Gautami as Gautami

• Madhoo as Menaka

• Kabir Bedi as Kashyapa Maharishi

• Jisshu Sengupta as Indra Deva

• Kabir Duhan Singh as King Asura

• Allu Arha as Prince Bharata

• Varshini Sounderajan

• Harish Uthaman

Shaakuntalam is directed by Rudhramadevi fame Gunasekhar and it is bankrolled by his daughter Neelima Guna under the 'Guna Team Works' in collaboration with Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy under the Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner.

Shaakuntalam movie will be released on 14th April, 2023…